'Need to unite Oppn by including Cong, non-UPA parties'

Need to unite opposition by including both Congress and non-UPA parties, says Nawab Malik

Malik said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that without Congress there cannot be unity of opposition

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 04 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 18:03 ist
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said there could not be a united opposition without the Congress, but parties outside the UPA camp should also be part of such an alliance.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had said during her Mumbai visit earlier this week that there was "no UPA now", and also taken potshots at the Congress leadership.

Also Read | 'There is no UPA', says Mamata Banerjee after meeting Sharad Pawar

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Malik said NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that without Congress there cannot be unity of opposition.

At the same time, there are also about 150 Lok Sabha members from opposition who are not part of the UPA, said the Maharashtra minister. "We need to bring all the opposition together. Sharad Pawar is ready to work on this," he added.

As to who would lead an opposition alliance against the BJP, Malik said Pawar had clearly stated that there would be collective leadership. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nawab Malik
Congress
India News
Indian Politcs
UPA

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

 