No need to emulate Mumbai, Bengaluru airports for travel restrictions: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that only Bengaluru and Mumbai airports have imposed restrictions like mandatory possession of Covid-19 negative certificates and there is no need to emulate such restrictions in the state.

His remark came on a day Goa logged 387 cases, the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded in the state in 24 hours over the last several months.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Committee, Sawant also said that government agencies would be cracking down severely on violation of Covid-19 norms such as non-wearing of masks or not maintaining social distancing.

"No state has imposed border restrictions and people can still (freely) travel by rail or road. Only two airports, Bengaluru and Mumbai, have imposed restrictions," Sawant said when asked if he planned to impose restrictions on the arrival of tourists to Goa.

The Chief Minister also said that no decision had been taken related to imposing a night curfew yet, even as he announced fresh guidelines related to the assembly of people in public and private places.

According to the guidelines, only 200 persons would be allowed in public events, while private affairs like indoor weddings can only invite 100 persons.

"At marriage events, less than 100 people should be invited. Past experience shows that cases spread faster during wedding ceremonies," Sawant said.

Sawant also issued a warning to the people of Goa and tourists visiting the state about a fresh crackdown on SOP violations. "Police and District Collectors have been told to start fining people who violate SOPs," Sawant said.

