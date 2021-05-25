No response to global vaccine tender: Maharashtra govt

No response to global tender on Covid vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 13:29 ist
People walk past notices announcing that the Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is out of stock at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Credit: AFP File Photo

Struggling to meet the shortage of vaccines in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines has not received any reponse.

"We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Tope said.

In a briefing, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% and the recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state.

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, mucormycosis patients will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, he added.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharahstra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

India's environmental misadventures

India's environmental misadventures

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

 