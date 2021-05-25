No response to global tender on Covid vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

Struggling to meet the shortage of vaccines in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines has not received any reponse.
"We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Tope said.
In a briefing, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% and the recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state.
Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, mucormycosis patients will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon
How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children
Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder
Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite
Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?
DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'
India's environmental misadventures
Cicada sushi, anyone?
Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked
Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?