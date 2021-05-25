No response to global tender on Covid vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

Struggling to meet the shortage of vaccines in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state's global tender for Covid-19 vaccines has not received any reponse.

"We are requesting the Central govt to float tender and provide us vaccines," Tope said.

In a briefing, Tope said that the current positivity rate is 12% and the recovery rate is 93%. There are 2,245 cases of 'black fungus' in the state.

Under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, mucormycosis patients will receive free treatment at state-run hospitals, he added.