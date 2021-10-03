Not connected to incident, says owner of ship on which Mumbai rave party was busted

Cordelia Cruises, the firm on whose ship a rave party in Mumbai was busted by the NCB on Saturday, said it is "in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident."

In a statement quoted by news agency ANI, Cordelia Cruises said that it had "chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company."

It would extend its full support and cooperate with the investigating authorities, it added.

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in Mumbai in an operation that started on Saturday afternoon and still continues.

NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede said that eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are currently being questioned in connection with the rave party.

Some celebrities, DJs and social media influencers too have been detained.

