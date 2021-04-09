Only passengers with confirmed tickets allowed to board long-distance trains: Western Railway GM

As Maharashtra undergoes a nearly mini-lockdown during April to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) clarified that only confirmed passengers would be allowed to board long-distance trains.

Some old videos showing crowds at various stations and trains were making rounds in social media – which prompted the Ministry of Railways and Press Information Bureau to clarify that these are of previous year.

Last year, the CR and WR, saw extreme rush as lakhs of migrant workers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) left for their home states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

CR general manager Sanjeev Mittal and WR general manager Alok Kansal, addressing separate news conferences, said that people are being advised not to believe in rumours.

“The railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers and adequate tickets are available as only passengers having confirmed tickets are being permitted to board the trains,” said Mittal.

“Only authorized confirmed passengers are allowed to board long-distance trains,” added Kansal.

The passengers have been advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

The railway administration has decided to stop issuing platform tickets with immediate effect at various MMR stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, Panvel, Mumbai Central, Bandra, Borivali.