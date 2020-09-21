Pakistan apprehended 49 fishermen off Gujarat coast on September 15: CM Vijay Rupani

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had apprehended 49 fishermen and seized eight boats off the Gujarat coast on September 15, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the House that the fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

He said six of the eight boats were from Porbandar while the remaining two were from Gir Somnath district.

Such incidents have been happening at regular intervals as the maritime boundary is notional - not visible- in the sea, he said.

Rupani, who handles Home portfolio, was responding to a query raised by senior Congress MLA Punja Vansh regarding the incident.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) regularly issues warnings to fishermen if they go near the IMBL in search of a better catch.

Based on reports of the ICG, the state Fisheries department suspends boat operating licences of erring fishermen found guilty of venturing into No Fishing Zone in the Arabian Sea after crossing IMBL, he said.

The state government provides a subsidy of Rs 20,000 to fishermen for installing GPS system in their boats, Jadeja said.

He said GPS system has been fitted in 5,000 of about 30,000 fishing boats registered in Gujarat.