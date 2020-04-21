Palghar lynching: NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra DGP

The NHRC sent a notice to the Maharashtra police chief on Tuesday in connection with the lynching of three persons in Palghar district of the state, officials said.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has called for a detailed report in four weeks, including inputs on the action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

Based on a complaint in connection with the incident, a notice was issued to the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) over the mob lynching of three persons in the presence of police personnel in Palghar district on April 16, the NHRC statement said.

The commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of "negligence by the public servants".

The death of the three persons in such a cruel manner by an unruly mob, that too during the ongoing countrywide lockdown under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to "gross violation of the right to life of the victims", it said.