PM Modi attributes Operation Ganga success to India’s growing influence

The ongoing Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian students from war-torn Ukraine and the mega Covid-19 vaccination programme reflects India’s growing influence internationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“We have launched Operation Ganga in the wake of the crisis involving Ukraine and the stranded Indians, especially students. Big countries of the world are finding it difficult to do so. But it is the growing influence of India that we have brought thousands of students back to our homeland,” Modi said.

Modi also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccination programme and India’s global supplies. "India showed its prowess to the world in the context of Corona vaccination,” he said.

Modi was addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University, Pune, when he inaugurated Symbiosis Arogya Dham.

“Your generation is fortunate in a way that it has not suffered the damaging impact of the earlier defensive and dependent psychology. If this change has come in the country, then the first credit of it also goes to all of you, goes to our youth,” he said in a critical reference to previous governments.

The Prime Minister said that India has emerged as global leader in the sectors which were previously considered out of reach. India has become the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world.

“Seven years ago there were only 2 mobile manufacturing companies in India, today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work,” he said.

Even in defence, the Prime Minister said, India, which was recognised as the world's largest importer country, is now becoming a defence exporter.

Today, two major defence corridors are coming up, where the biggest modern weapons will be made to meet the defence needs of the country, he added.

The Prime minister called upon the students to take full advantage of opening of various sectors. Mentioning the recent reforms in the sectors of Geo-spatial Systems, Drones , Semi-conductors and Space technology, the Prime minister said “the government in the country today trusts the strength of the youth of the country. That's why we are opening sectors one after the other for you”.

“Whatever field you are in, the way you set goals for your career, in the same way you should have some goals for the country”, Modi requested.

He asked them to find solutions for the local problems. He asked them to maintain their fitness and stay happy and vibrant. “When our goals go from personal growth to national growth, then the feeling of being a participant in nation building takes over,” Modi said.

Check out latest DH videos here