PM Modi to visit Mumbai on Feb 10

Minister Narendra Modi would visit Mumbai on Friday during which he would inaugurate a couple of Vande Bharat trains, launch infrastructure projects, and inaugurate a campus for the Dawoodi Bohra community.

On 19 January, Modi visited Mumbai during which he inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation of a slew of projects totaling a whopping amount of Rs 38,000 crore largely aimed at transforming the financial capital of Mumbai.

The back-to-back visits of Modi assume significance in wake of the forthcoming local body polls in Maharashtra including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Some people can't stomach India's growing global stature: PM Modi's dig at the Opposition

The Prime Minister would flag off two Vande Bharat trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the originating station of the Central Railway.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country. The new world-class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country. It will also improve the connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

To ease road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline movement of vehicles, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass.

The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, Bandra Kurla complex to Lal Bahadur Shastri Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting the eastern and western suburbs efficiently. The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connect Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH.

The prime minister will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Under the guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the institute is working to protect the learning traditions & literary culture of the community.