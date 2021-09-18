Political parties experienced fever after record vaccination: PM Modi takes potshots at Opposition

Modi takes potshots at Oppn after record vaccination

  • Sep 18 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 11:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took potshots at the Opposition a day after the Centre administered over 2.5 crore vaccines on his birthday.

"There is talk of fever as a vaccine side effect but a political party experienced fever after 2.5 crore vaccines were administered," PM said. 

During a virtual interaction with healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, PM Modi lauded the state's vaccine wastage prevention model. 

"Goa is playing important role in the success of the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive — Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine. In the past few months, Goa fought bravely against heavy rainfall, cyclone and flood, under the leadership of CM Pramod Sawant," said PM Modi. 

