Power politics on death anniversary of Bal Thackeray

The ongoing political tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena was witnessed in the historic Shivaji Park on Sunday as Maharashtra joined the nation in observing the seventh death anniversary of late charismatic leader and orator Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and a host of Shiv Sena leaders paid tributes to Thackeray, who passed away in 2012, aged 86.

Popularly revered as Balasaheb, he formed the Shiv Sena in 1966, and had been a prominent figure of Maharashtra politics for close to four decades besides being one among the strongest regional leaders of India.

Former chief minister and BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived only after the Thackerays have left.

Fadnavis was accompanied by former ministers Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde.

The former CM had to face embarrassment while leaving when Shiv Sainiks engaged in sloganeering and said: "me punha yeil" (I will be back) - the poll slogan of Fadnavis - and then "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai", its war cry.

At that time only, Thackeray's personal assistant Milind Narvekar was present.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis along with a video of speech of Thackeray has tweeted: "Balasaheb taught us self respect."

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, whose personal friendship with Thackeray is an example in political circles too paid rich tributes to Thackeray.

"Balasaheb raised the voice for pride of Marathi manoos and their self esteem. He was a unique orator who got unending affection of his followers. We bow down to him on his death anniversary."

Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil offered floral tributes to Thackeray at Shivaji Park. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap was also seen paying tributes.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray showed the path of Hindutva to the country.

"The Shiv Sena has promised a CM to Balasaheb and you will see us realising that dream soon," he said.