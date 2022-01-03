Pune mountaineering institute Giripremi plans series of expeditions

Having unfurled the Indian flag at eight of the top 14 mountains in the world including Mt. Everest and several others, 40-year-old Pune-based Giripremi now plans to have a series of expeditions to mark the landmark year.

Giripremi has planned challenging mountaineering expeditions in the Himalayas along with the aim to climb 40 pinnacles in Sahyadris in the upcoming year.

“We are planning expeditions in pinnacles in Thane, Nashik, and Pune,” said Umesh Zirpe, an expedition leader and Everesteer.

“The Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats are very unique. It is known for its unique flora and fauna, geology, history, archaeology, culture, caves, forts, places of worship, and so on. We want more people to explore it but at the same time, be responsible towards nature,” Zirpe told DH over the phone.

Also Read | India’s first Diploma course in mountaineering launched

On January 3, 1982, Ushaprabha Page, Anand Palande, Dilip Nimbalkar, Late Nandu Page, and Shashikant Hiremath came together to form a mountaineering club called Giripremi.

Since its inception, Giripremi’s mountaineers have climbed hundreds of pinnacles in Sahyadris and the Himalayas. In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Zirpe, Giripremi reached new heights as climbers unfurled the Indian flag at eight of the top 14 mountains in the world including Mt. Everest.

Giripremi celebrated the 40th Foundation Day a Sinhagad Fort on Monday. Early in the morning, members offered their respect at Lokmanya Tilak Statue, Chhatrapati Rajaram Memorial, Fort’s local deity Shri Kondhaneshwar Temple, and Narveer Sardar Tanaji Malusare Memorial.

To celebrate the landmark moment, members planned a series of mountaineering and social projects for the upcoming year. Jayant Tulpule (President, Giripremi), Vivek Shivade (Secretary, Giripremi), Umesh Zirpe (Expedition leader), Bhushan Harshe (Everesteer), Ashish Mane (Everesteer), Prasad Joshi (Everesteer), Krishna Dhokale (Everesteer), Jitendra Gaware (Everesteer), Sumit Mandale and several other club members were present to celebrate the day.

Check out latest DH videos here