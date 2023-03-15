Pune techie, wife and kid found dead inside apartment

The Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 15 2023, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 23:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, an IT professional, his wife and their eight-year-old son were found dead in their flat in Aundh in Pune on Wednesday. 

The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly (44), his wife Priyanka (40) and son Tanish (8).

The Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case. 

Also Read | Delhi man kills wife and 2 sons, tries to kill self over financial woes: Police

It is suspected that Ganguly first killed his wife and son and then killed himself. 

Ganguly’s Bengaluru-based brother informed his friends here that nobody from Sudipto’s family was answering his phone calls - and thereafter the complaint was lodged on Tuesday night. 

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Cop kills self after murdering wife, 2-year-old son

The police reached the Aundh flat of Ganguly to find the dead bodies of the trio.

The cause behind the suspected double-murder suicide is not yet known.

Police are trying to study the financial details of the family. 

Pune
Maharashtra
Crime
murder
India News

