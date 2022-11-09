Pvt sector experience must for govt jobs in Goa soon: CM

Getting a government job in Goa may just get tougher.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government was in the process of changing recruitment rules, which will also debar elected MLAs and Ministers from 'doling' out jobs to aspirants who personally approach them for selection for jobs in bureaucracy.

"There are incidents where before passing out (or during) graduation itself, many have applied for posts in the Accounts department. The same trend was ongoing with the police sub inspectors' posts. Henceforth this will not do. One year experience in the private sector will be needed for availing government jobs," the Chief Minister said during a government function in the state capital of Panaji.

"In future during government job recruitment, experience will be compulsorily sought. Until now there was a feeling that after he or she completes education, they will get a (government) job (without experience)... Now experience in the private (sector) will be a criteria when it comes to applying for government jobs," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister's comments come at a time when several recruitment processes, including those in the police department, have been stalled following accusations of a recruitment scam.

Providing government jobs has also been a key election promise over the last few state assembly polls in Goa, which is among the top ranked states as far as unemployment ratio is concerned.

Sawant said that his government was in the process of changing rules to allow only those with experience in the private sector the opportunity to apply for government jobs.

"We are planning to stop giving jobs directly. This practice will give us skilled human resources. We have decided to change Rules and Regulations of recruitment. Last 30 years they were not changed," he said.

Sawant also said that henceforth individual governments departments may be debarred for carrying out separate recruitment processes and the task of hiring manpower for the government may be handed over to a Staff Selection Committee.

"MLAs and Ministers can't give jobs. It was the wrong concept in Goa as of now, candidates used to go to MLAs' home (to lobby for government jobs), but henceforth those who want a job they should apply directly to the Staff Selection Commission," the Chief Minister said.

"100 percent recruitment of the government will be done by the Staff Selection Commission. Those who perform best in staff selection competitive exams, only they will be selected," he also said.