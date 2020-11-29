Quota row: Maratha outfit to take out morcha on Assembly in Mumbai

Quota row: Maratha outfit to take out morcha in Mumbai

A Maratha outfit on Sunday announced to organise a march on December 8 to the state Legislative Assembly in Mumbai during the winter session of the state legislature for various demands, including restoring quota, organisers said.

Speaking with reporters after holding a state-level meeting in Pune, Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) coordinator Rajendra Kondhre said an action plan will be finalised soon.

"In the event of the state government deferring the legislature session, we will organise a long march to Mumbai," he said.

The MKM has been demanding restoration of the Maratha quota in education and jobs, which was stayed by the supreme court in September.

Earlier this month, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Mumbai from December 7 instead of the traditional venue Nagpur in view of the Covid-19 situation.

