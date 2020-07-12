Rahul Gandhi congratulates Dharavi residents, officials

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Dharavi residents, officials for flattening Covid-19 curve

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 08:16 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference via video conferencing. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the World Health Organisation lauded Mumbai's Dharavi for breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated all those responsible for the achievement.

At a virtual press conference on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Dharavi, among other places in the world, is an example that shows that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought under control.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"A strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The WHO has praised our country's Dharavi model for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The entire team responsible for this achievement of Dharavi, especially the residents, deserve applause."

Spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is one of the world's largest slums. It has a population of 6,50,000.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 12

In April, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Dharavi was 18 days, it gradually improved to 43 days in May and slowed down to 108 and 430 days in June and July, respectively, according to official data.

As many as 2,359 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Dharavi so far, while 1,952 patients have recovered.

At present, there are only 166 active cases in Dharavi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Mumbai
Dharavi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi
BMC

What's Brewing

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 