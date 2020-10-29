Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over inflated power bills

Raj Thackeray meets Koshyari over inflated power bills

Several people earlier complained that they received inflated electricity bills during the Covid-19 lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 29 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 13:59 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here, seeking the latter's intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Thackeray met Koshyari along with a delegation of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

"Thackeray accompanied by a party delegation met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

"The delegation sought the intervention of the governor on the issue of inflated power bills received by citizens and presented a memorandum to the governor," the statement said.

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Pramod (Raju) Patil, Amit Raj Thackeray, Nitin Sardesai and others were present on the occasion.

Several people in Mumbai and other parts of the state earlier complained that they received inflated electricity bills during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Bombay High Court in July directed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to give a prompt hearing to complaints of high power bills and act on them at the earliest.

It was hearing two public interest litigations filed by a businessman from Mumbai and a resident of Sangli district.

Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Electricity bills
Coronavirus lockdown

