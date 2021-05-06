Rajasthan imposes strict lockdown from May 10-24

Rajasthan imposes strict lockdown from May 10-24

  May 06 2021
Rajasthan government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Only medical and emergency services are allowed to operate in the state. Movement between districts and cities is completely prohibited. All weddings and wedding-related functions have been banned in the state till May 31. All places of worship will also remain shut during the lockdown.

All MNREGA projects in the state have also been suspended during the lockdown.

More to follow.

What's Brewing

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

