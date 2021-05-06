Rajasthan imposes strict lockdown from May 10-24

Rajasthan government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Only medical and emergency services are allowed to operate in the state. Movement between districts and cities is completely prohibited. All weddings and wedding-related functions have been banned in the state till May 31. All places of worship will also remain shut during the lockdown.

All MNREGA projects in the state have also been suspended during the lockdown.

