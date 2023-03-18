Rajinikanth meets Thackeray family in Mumbai

Superstar Rajinikanth met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family at the latter’s Matoshree bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Thackeray family released a photo of the meeting of Rajinikanth with Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and their two sons Aaditya and Tejas.

The 72-year-old superstar, who has acted in several Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films, shares a very old relationship with the Thackeray family.

“It was just a courtesy call,” Rajinikanth said after the meeting.

Sharing a photo of the meeting, Aaditya said: “An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshree once again.”

In the past too, Rajinikanth had been to Matoshri.