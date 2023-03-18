Rajinikanth meets Thackeray family in Mumbai

Rajinikanth meets Thackeray family in Mumbai

The Thackeray family released a photo of the meeting of Rajinikanth with Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and their two sons Aaditya and Tejas

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 18 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 17:10 ist
Rajinikanth met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: Twitter/@AUThackeray

Superstar Rajinikanth met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family at the latter’s Matoshree bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. 

The Thackeray family released a photo of the meeting of Rajinikanth with Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and their two sons Aaditya and Tejas. 

The 72-year-old superstar, who has acted in several Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam films, shares a very old relationship with the Thackeray family. 

“It was just a courtesy call,” Rajinikanth said after the meeting.

Sharing a photo of the meeting, Aaditya said: “An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshree once again.”

In the past too, Rajinikanth had been to Matoshri.

