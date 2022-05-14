RBI doesn't favour cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

RBI doesn't have favourable view towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

PTI
PTI, Nanded (Maha),
  • May 14 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 21:12 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the view of the Reserve Bank was not favourable towards urban cooperative banks which fulfil the needs of the common people and asked the Centre to act accordingly.

"Common people trust cooperative banks which are in their reach, unlike state-run banks. But the Reserve Bank doesn't have a favourable view of cooperative banks. The union finance ministry should take note of this. We have come to know about such observations from the people of this sector," Pawar told a press conference in Nanded in Maharashtra.

Pawar said areas in Beed and Jalna in the Marathwada region and western Maharashtra districts have produced excess sugarcane.

"In view of this, the government has instructed sugar factories that they should not stop working until the sugarcane is completely taken up (for crushing)," he said.

Pawar said the Centre should consider the demand to curtail fuel prices as Maharashtra is the highest tax-paying state in the country. 

Sharad Pawar
NCP
India News
RBI
cooperative banks

