Revive MAPL, demands Maharashtra Congress leader

In a significant step, the state’s Energy Minister and senior Congressman Dr Nitin Raut has demanded revival of Maharashtra Antibiotic and Pharmaceutical Limited (MAPL) to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by setting up a manufacturing unit of drugs and medical oxygen along with a Jumbo Covid Hospital.

Raut, the Guardian Minister of Nagpur district, has also strongly suggested that the Maharashtra government should acquire this company.

In a recent letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey, Dr Raut has pointed out that the MAPL infrastructure at Nagpur-MIDC was lying idle which could be immediately converted into a jumbo Covid hospital and a large medical oxygen production unit. Also, Remdesivir, a life-saving drug, and Covaxin can be produced in a very short period under the scheme of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The MAPL was started in 1980 at Nagpur Industrial Estate through a joint venture between the Maharashtra Government and Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), a Central government entity. It produced generic and antibiotic medicines. But the company was shut down in 1995-96 due to losses and lack of working capital.

Considering the spike and outbreak of Coronavirus in Nagpur and the country, it is possible to produce medical oxygen on a large scale and life-saving drugs and vaccines for corona disease, such as Remdesiver and Covaxine in a short period of time.

At the same time, it is possible to start a jumbo Corona hospital in the company's buildings, said Dr Raut in a letter to the Chief Minister.

Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd is a holding company of MAPL. The loss-making MAPL was closed in 1995-96 due to a lack of working capital. The Maharashtra State Industrial and Investment Corporation Limited has a 33 per cent stake in the MAPL while HAL has 59 per cent and IDBI 8 per cent.

In a letter, Dr Raut urged the Chief Minister to take an immediate decision on the issue. In 2015, the central government had shown readiness to give Rs 100 crore to HAL for the MAPL revival. Though this was announced by the then Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizer Hansraj Ahir, the fund was not actually given.

Dr Raut said the revival of MAPL would boost employment generation in Vidarbha. Many ancillary units would be set up to provide raw materials to the revived MAPL.