RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Gujarat on three-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday on a three-day visit during which he will address a group of intellectuals and meet prominent people.
Bhagwat, who arrived in Surat in the morning, is scheduled to address a group of intellectuals on the subject of 'Hindutva' in the evening, an RSS spokesperson said.
During the next two days, Bhagwat will hold meetings in Surat with some prominent people, including doctors and businessmen, he said. There will be no public programme during Bhagwat's Gujarat visit, the spokesperson said.
Also Read | RSS chief junks allegation of Swayam Sevaks interfering with administration
"The visits of national-level RSS leaders take place every year on a regular basis. As part of the same, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat on September 28, 29 and 30. During these three days, he will address a meeting of intellectuals in Surat and thereafter, will meet a number of prominent people," an RSS release said.
This is Bhagwat's first visit to Gujarat after the change in leadership of the state BJP government, where Bhupendra Patel recently took over as the chief minister, replacing Vijay Rupani.
