Saira Banu hospitalised due to blood pressure issue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 14:21 ist
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Credit: Twitter/ @TheDilipKumar

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar after she complained of blood pressure issues three days ago. She has now been shifted to the ICU ward. 

More to follow...

India News
Mumbai
Saira Banu

