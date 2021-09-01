Saira Banu hospitalised due to blood pressure issue

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar after she complained of blood pressure issues three days ago. She has now been shifted to the ICU ward.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life
Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam
How the Taliban uses 'night letters' to intimidate
'Must get ruthless again': Root urges Eng ahead of Test
Speaking truth to power
New US challenge in Afghanistan: Coping with Taliban
Naomi Osaka finds a new purpose to play tennis
Thousands displaced as wildfire spreads in California
Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave