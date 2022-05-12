SambhajiRaje to contest Rajya Sabha polls as Independent

Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati - the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the iconic Maratha warrior and great-grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the legendary social reformer - will be contesting the Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent from Maharashtra.

SambhajiRaje, who hails from the Kolhapur royal seat, also announced that he would set up an organization called ‘Swarajya’ to bring under one roof people who love and respect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

SambhajiRaje was the President-nominated Rajya Sabha member from 13 June 2016 to 3 May 2022.

SambhajiRaje is also the Chairperson of the Raigad Development Authority which is working towards the conservation and restoration of the Raigad Fort and its surroundings.

Addressing a news conference in Pune, SambhajiRaje announced that he would be contesting the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls as an Independent.

SambhajiRaje, who has taken up the cause of reservation to the Maratha community, would also be undertaking a state-wide tour. It may be mentioned, that in February, SambhajiRaje had undertaken a hunger strike at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai, which he ended after three days following assurances from the government.

SambhajiRaje thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maharashtra Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for giving him the opportunity to serve the House of Elders.

“I have been working for the people from 2007-2022 and will continue to work for people,” he said.

He said that six seats of Rajya Sabha would be vacant in July. “I will contest the polls…as per the previous equation, the BJP had 3 seats, NCP 1, Sena 1 and Congress 1….as per the present arithmetic in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, BJP can get 2 seats, and 1 each for NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena…for the sixth seat the MVA or BJP cannot win on their own strength,” he said, adding that he would contest the seat as an Independent. “I will meet everyone for the support...political parties and leaders and all the Independents,” he said.

“You all must look at my contribution and take a call…I am not joining any party…I am not associated with any party from today,” he said, adding that as a descendent of "Shiv-Shahu", he would continue to work for the people.

He said that he would take 'Swarajya' to the people to unite them and take it ahead. "It is not wrong to set up a political party," he said when asked whether 'Swarajya' would be a political front. "I will tour the state in May itself...I will go to the field, speak to people, and would like to know their opinion," he said.