Sameer Wankhede rushes to court, gets some relief

Cornered from all sides and two probes, NCB’s controversial Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede sought protection from the Bombay High Court, which gave him partial relief.

"I am personally attacked by the state. My apprehension is they will arrest me. I want interim protection in the form of no coercive action,” Wankhede told the court.

An IRS officer, Wankhede also asked to transfer the investigation from the Maharashtra government’s agency to any central agency or to the CBI or NIA.

A division bench comprising Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice SV Kotwal disposed of the petition after an assurance from Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police was represented by Aruna Pai while Wankhede was represented by counsels Atul Nanda and Rameeza Hakeem

“The Public Prosecutor assures three working days notice will be given before arrest," the court said.

Complaints that are being probed into are the ones filed by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise ship drug case, Nitin Deshmukh and Mumbai lawyer Sudha Diwedi and Kanishka Jain.

