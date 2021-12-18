Sameer Wankhede’s term with NCB to end on December 31

Controversial and high-profile IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's term with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is set to end on December 31.

It is not yet clear whether the tenure would be extended or if he would be posted in another department.

Wankhede (42) is an officer of the 2008 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

In the past, he had worked with Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he was brought to NCB as its Mumbai Zonal Director from the DRI on deputation to probe the drug angle in the case.

It may be mentioned that NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had targeted Wankhede, alleging that he was born a Muslim but got his job in the Scheduled Castes quota by obtaining a bogus caste certificate.

Wankhede also faces charges of corruption in the wake of the October 2-3 Cordelia cruise ship raid in which 20 persons were arrested, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

