SC order on Mahadayi protects Goa's interests: Sawant

According to the apex court, Karnataka still cannot carry out diversion of the river water until all requisite permissions are obtained

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Feb 14 2023, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 01:32 ist

Panaji, DHNS: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's order in the Mahadayi water dispute case against Karnataka.

According to the apex court, Karnataka still cannot carry out diversion of the river water until all requisite permissions required to build the infrastructure for the project are obtained, he said.

Read | Mahadayi: Supreme Court refuses to stay Karnataka’s project

The Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition filed by the Goa government seeking an interim stay on the Central Water Commission's nod to the controversial Kalasa-Banduri project, refused to grant the interim stay. But, the apex court also said that its previous order which necessitates that Karnataka should take all necessary permissions from the authorities for the project, continued to be in force. This, according to Sawant, would safeguard the interest of Goa in the ongoing dispute.

"The honourable Supreme Court has reiterated that the directions in the award of the Mahadayi Tribunal to obtain all statutory permissions remain in force. The SC referred to its earlier order of March 2, 2022, which stated the same. This order is one more step towards safeguarding Goa’s interests & protecting our Mhadei (Mahadayi)," Sawant told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Goa has been at the receiving end of criticism, after the Central Water Commission's nod for the Kalasa-Banduri project ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Sawant faced the ire of the Opposition, which accused the ruling BJP of compromising Goa's interests for sake of electoral gain in Karnataka, by green-lighting the water diversion project.

