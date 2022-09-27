SC ruling no relief for Shinde camp as plea for disqualification of MLAs pending: Congress

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's ruling allowing the Election Commission to decide the Shiv Sena's party symbol will not benefit the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the issue of disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs not resolved yet.

The Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

"The issue of eligibility of 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, has not been resolved yet. The sword of disqualification is hanging on them," Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said in a statement.

He alleged the incumbent Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state is unconstitutional, "and until their eligibility is decided, they have no right to take any Constitutional decision".

The Congress is the alliance partner of Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Even though the decision on the party (Shiv Sena) symbol will be taken by the Election Commission, the Supreme Court will have to consider the situation that existed before June 29. The SC had given an extension to the order issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal of the Maharashtra Assembly. "In the meantime, the Shinde group formed a government. It is the prerogative of the deputy speaker to decide on disqualification of (rebel MLAs)," Londhe said.

He said the Supreme Court's ruling cannot be believed as a big relief for the Shinde group as the disqualification of MLAs and the poll symbol are two separate issues. "The court will have to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. And once it is decided, this illegal and unconstitutional Shinde-Fadnavis government will go," he added.