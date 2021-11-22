SC slams Gujarat government for forming panel to scrutinise Covid compensation claims

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Gujarat government for setting up a scrutiny committee for the disbursal of ex gratia compensation to families of Covid-19 victims, in deviation from its judgement.

The court also asked the Centre to bring on record data from various state governments with regard to ex gratia distribution for Covid deaths and also provide information on setting up grievance redressal committees.

The Supreme Court had on October 4 approved Rs 50,000, ex gratia for the kin of Covid victims, as per the recommendation by the National Disaster Management Authority, while acting on a plea of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and others.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, submitted before a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna that an amended resolution has been issued following the apex court's direction. On November 18, the court had observed the scrutiny committee seems to be an attempt to overreach its directions.

Also Read | Are families of non-resident Keralites eligible for Covid-19 ex-gratia? HC asks government

Mehta admitted the amended resolution needs some tweaking. On this, the bench asked him, "Who passed the first notification? Someone should take responsibility?" Mehta came forward to own the responsibility. However, the bench said the officer concerned must be held responsible.

At this, Mehta told the bench that the additional chief secretary has joined the virtual hearing. The bench then queried the secretary, "Who drafted this? Who approved this? Whose brainchild is it?" He responded that the resolution was drafted in the department, and finally the competent authority gave the approval. The bench asked a pointed query, “Who is the competent authority?”

He submitted that the competent authority is the chief minister. The bench said: "Your chief minister does not know anything? Mr secretary, you are there for what? If this is your application of your mind.” The court said it was just a bureaucratic attempt to delay and mess up the matter.

Mehta cited some fake claims in connection with the compensation. However, the bench seemed unrelenting and continued to slam the Gujarat government. "It will take one year to get the certificate from the scrutiny committee,” the bench asked.

If there were fake claims, it cannot be an obstacle for genuine people, the court added.

Mehta assured the court that its concerns will be addressed and the resolution will be modified. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Check out latest DH videos here