SC stays felling of trees along Metro Line 4 in Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the felling of trees along the Metro Line 4 from Wadala (Mumbai) to Kasarvadavali (Thane).

In a separate matter, the top court had earlier ordered status quo on the cutting of trees at Aarey, considered green lungs of Mumbai, following protests by the citizens.

On Monday, the court restrained authorities, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, from cutting any trees for two weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant passed the interim order on a plea by activist Rohit Joshi against the Bombay High Court's order of November 25.

Advocate Pooja Dhar, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the high court had lifted the stay granted on cutting of trees being carried out in violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Conservation of Trees Act.

Maintaining that it was necessary for the Metro Line 4 project to obtain a prior environmental clearance from the Union government under the EIA notification 2006, the petitioner said that the entire elevated alignment of 32-km would result in felling of 457 trees.