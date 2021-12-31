Section 144 extended in Mumbai till January 15; ban on visiting open spaces from 5 pm to 5 am

Mumbai Police has extended Section 144 of CrPC in the island city till January 15 as Maharashtra fights a fresh wave of Covid-19 led by the Omicron variant. Citizens have been prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am during this period.

The Maharashtra government further capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend events, including weddings, social, cultural, political and religious gatherings. However, in its revised guidelines on Thursday night, the number was further capped.

The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend funerals.

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1,468 cases from a day before.

Among the 23 states and UTs that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 450 cases of this variant. Of them, 125 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data.

