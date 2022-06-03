Self-recording rain gauges have been installed at 9 KR stations

Self-recording rain gauges have been installed at nine stations on the Konkan Railway (KR) which will record the rainfall in the region and alert officials in case of increased rainfall.

The 741-kilometre line connects the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka — a region of criss-crossing rivers, plunging valleys and mountains that soar into the clouds.

These nine stations are Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali (in Maharashtra) Madgaon (in Goa) and Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi (in Karnataka).

Flood warning systems for bridges have been provided at three locations viz. Kali river (between Mangaon and Veer), Savitri river (between Veer and Sape Wamne), Vashishti river (between Chiplun and Kamathe) and will alert officials in case water flow reaches above danger Level. Anemometers have been installed at four locations viz. Panval viaduct (between Ratnagiri and Nivasar), Mandovi bridge (between Thivim and Karmali), Zuari bridge (Karmali and Verna) and Sharavathi bridge (between Honnavar and Manki) to monitor the wind velocity.

Control rooms at Belapur, Ratnagiri and Madgaon, will work 24 x 7 during the monsoon period for ensuring the safe running of trains.

The Monsoon Time Table will come into effect from June 10-October 31, 2022.

“About 846 personnel will patrol the route during the monsoon. Identified vulnerable locations will be patrolled round the clock, stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours and speed restrictions will be imposed at these locations. BRN mounted excavators have been kept ready at nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency,” KR officials said.

Instructions have also been issued to loco pilots to run the trains at a reduced speed of 40 kmph in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited.

Self-propelled ARMVs (Accident Relief Medical Van), with provision of Operation Theater and emergency medical aid are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna. The ART (Accident Relief Train) is also kept ready at Verna.

Emergency Communication (EMC) sockets have been provided at a distance of average one km along the Konkan Railway route that enables the patrolmen, watchmen, loco pilots, guard and other field maintenance staff to contact the Station Master and control office during any emergency situations. Satellite phone communication has been provided in ARMV (Accident Relief Medical Van) for emergency contact.