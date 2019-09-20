Sentenced for killing calf, Rajkot man gets bail

More than two months after a man was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for slaughtering a cow and using beef for feeding guests at his daughter’s wedding, the Gujarat High Court has ordered him to be released on bail while holding that he was not involved in economic activity of animal slaughter and "is only alleged to have used the beef while preparing biryani for celebrating the marriage ceremony of his own daughter.”

Justice R P Dholaria granted relief to Salim Kadar Makrani, a resident of Rasulpura, Upleta road, Dhoraji in Rajkot district and ordered to suspend his sentence. The court ordered his release from jail on the condition of personal bail bond of Rs 10,000.

“…on overall consideration of material on record as well as the fact that the applicant is not alleged to have indulged into economical activity of animal slaughter and is only alleged to have used the beef while preparing biryani for celebrating the marriage ceremony of his own daughter, this Court is of the opinion to exercise the judicial discretion to suspend to the sentence,” justice Dholaria noted in the order.

This case is reported to be the first case in which a person was convicted under the amended Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 2017 that prescribes ten years of jail for offenders.

The FIR had been lodged against Makrani by his neighbour Satar Adam Koliya at Dhoraji police station in January this year. Koliya had alleged that Makrani stole his two years old calf for feeding beef biryani to his guests at his daughter’s wedding

The trial court sentenced him to ten years jail in July relying heavily on prosecution theory that Makrani didn't have enough money to feed his guests and therefore he stole the calf. The court said that it is true that there is no direct evidence against the accused but circumstantial evidence establishes a chain of events implicating the accused.