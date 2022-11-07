Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray likely not to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

The two architects of Maha Vikas Aghadi - Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray - may not personally join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra but teams of Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena will join the Congress' march.

The main reason is the health issues faced by Pawar (81) and Thackeray (62), sources in the MVA said.

Gandhi would march through Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana before entering the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on 20 November.

On Sunday, Thackeray said that he was not sure whether he would go to Nanded or not. “I am not sure whether I would go or not, but a Shiv Sena would be there,” he said, adding that he has asked senior leaders to be there.

Thackeray’s son and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray is expected to join the march.

On Monday, Pawar was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital. “Thank you to all doctors, nurses and the entire team of Breach Candy Hospital. As always, they have been amazing. Pawar saheb is now at home,” his daughter Supriya Sule tweeted.

A senior NCP leader said that Pawar himself may not travel but Sule and former minister Jitendra Awhad may be going for the Yatra. “Pawar saheb has been advised rest. But you don’t know, Pawar saheb always wants to be people,” he said.

It may be mentioned, on Saturday, Pawar took a temporary discharge from the hospital and took a chopper to fly to Shirdi to address a meeting of party leaders and workers. Two doctors too flew with Pawar. Later he flew back to Mumbai and got admitted to hospital.