Shinde camp-BJP tussle over portfolios delays allocation

The portfolio allocation of the 20-member Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government seems to have been delayed because of multiple reasons owing to differences between the two allies of Maharashtra politics.

While Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on 30 June and the new government cleared the trust vote on 4 July, 18 new cabinet ministers were sworn in on 9 August.

However, the distribution of portfolios of the new government comprising BJP and the Shinde-camp of the Shiv Sena has been delayed, and is expected to take place only after Independence Day festivities and ahead of the August 17-25 Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition comprising Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena have hit out at the Shinde-government for the inordinate delay.

“There is a gross neglect towards people of the state on part of Shinde government,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar said.

The ministers from the BJP are Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Shirdi), Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur), Chandrakant Patil (Kothrud), Dr Vijaykumar Gavit (Nandurbar), Girish Mahajan (Jamner), Suresh Khade (Miraj), Ravindra Chavan (Dombivli), Atul Save (Aurangabad East) and Mangalprabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill).

The ministers from the Shinde-camp are Gulabrao Patil (Jalgaon Rural), Dada Bhuse (Malegaon Outer), Sanjay Rathod (Digras), Sandipan Bhumare (Paithan), Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Prof Tanaji Sawant (Paranda), Abdul Sattar (Sillod), Deepak Kesarkar (Sawantwadi) and Shamburaj Desai (Patan).

It needs to be mentioned that in Maharashtra, as per tradition, the guardian ministers hoist the national flag during Independence Day and Republic Day.

While Maharashtra has 36 districts, there are only 20 ministers.

Hence, Shinde will attend the main event in Mumbai, Fadnavis would preside over the functions in Nagpur.

The 18 ministers have been allotted 18 districts where they will unfurl the Tricolour; in rest of the places, it will be done by divisional commissioners or collectors.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Maharashtra government circular announces guardian ministers for flag hoisting? Are they serious? What about guardianship of people? It took 40 days to announce the ministry, but no portfolios yet. The government is surely unsure of their future.”

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “It took 40 days to announce the ministry. What is the use of ministers without portfolios.”

While the two sides are in talks, there are disputes over who would keep the key portfolios like revenue, home, finance and planning, urban development, rural development, public works, energy, water resources and command area development, cooperation and marketing.

Both sides seem to be keen on home and revenue portfolios.