Shinde, Fadnavis meet Amit Shah; Cabinet expansion in offing

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis meeting BJP’s troubleshooter and strategist Amit Shah in New Delhi, the second Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion seems to be in offing.

The crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on the Shiv Sena’s tussle involving the group led by Uddhav Thackeray and the rebel group led by Shinde, who heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is scheduled on February 14.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature starts on February 27.

Shinde and Fadnavis among themselves hold over a dozen crucial portfolios, which has increased their workload.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on June 30 and their government cleared the trust vote on July 4.

However, after a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on August 9.

The government is functioning with a 20-member team, all of Cabinet rank.

The government has not undertaken any expansion and incidentally, there is no female member in the council of ministers and even no ministers of state.