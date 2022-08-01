Shiv Sena leaders, workers protest ED action against Sanjay Raut in Nashik

Shiv Sena protests ED action against Raut in Nashik

A similar agitation was organised in Ekatmata Chowk area of Manmad town in the district

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 14:19 ist
Shiv Sena activists stage a protest after party leader Sanjay Raut was detained by ED in an alleged land scam case. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena workers and local leaders staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Monday to protest the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against party MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case. Sena workers raised slogans and activists from the party's women's wing attempted to stage a rasta roko in Shalimar Chowk area of the city.

“Efforts are on to suppress the voice of the Shiv Sena through Central agencies such as the ED,” said Vijay Karanjkar, the chief of the party's district unit. The ED has arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence in Mumbai, during which Rs 11.5 lakh cash was seized.

Read | Trouble mounts for Sanjay Raut after audio clip with threats goes viral

“A conspiracy has been hatched against Raut using the ED, and the BJP is behind all this. The Sena will not back down irrespective of the calamities that come its way and the party will support Raut,” the Sena's city unit chief Sudhakar Badgujar said.

Local leaders, office-bearers and activists participated in the agitation. A similar agitation was organised in Ekatmata Chowk area of Manmad town in the district.

Maharashtra
Nashik
India News
Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut

