Shivaji Maharaj different from other heroes of history due to his vision, says PM Modi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is completely different from other heroes of history because of his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said highlighting the legendary Maratha warrior’s public welfare character of governance which assured that people live with self-respect.

“Along with this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt Swaraj, religion, culture and heritage which boosted confidence among the people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance,” he said, adding: “The bravery, ideology and justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have inspired many generations. His bold style of action, strategic skills and peaceful political system are an inspiration for us even today."

Modi was addressing through a live link from New Delhi on the occasion of the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

Also Read | PM Modi greets people on Telangana's formation day

The main function was held at the historic Raigad Fort, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) was coronated in Raigad Fort on 6 June, 1674.

Modi said that Shivaji Maharaj’s vision resulted in boosting respect for the nation.

"Be it farmer welfare, women empowerment, or making governance accessible to the common person,” the Prime Minister underlined that his system of governance and his policies are equally relevant even today.

Underling the responsibility of leaders of keeping the citizens motivated and confident, the Prime Minister remarked that one can imagine the confidence levels of the country at the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He mentioned that the confidence of the citizens was at the lowest due to hundreds of years of slavery where invasions and exploitation by invaders coupled with poverty made the society weak.

“An attempt was made to break the morale of the people by attacking our cultural centers”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only fought the invaders but also instilled the belief in the public that self-governance is a possibility. “Shivaji Maharaj inspired people for nation-building by ending the mentality of slavery,” Modi said.

Shivaji Maharaj established ‘Swaraj’ as well as ‘Suraj’, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Shivaji Maharaj gave an example of his military leadership by conquering forts and defeating enemies at a very young age, while on the other hand, as a king, he also showed the way of good governance by implementing reforms in public administration.

The Prime Minister further elaborated that on the one hand, he protected his kingdom and culture from invaders, while on the other, he put forward a comprehensive vision of nation-building.

Completion of 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is an inspiring occasion. Even after so many years, the values established by him are showing us the way forward”, the Prime Minister concluded emphasizing that the journey of 25 years of Amrit Kaal must be completed on the basis of these values. “This journey will be to build the India of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dreams will be the journey of Swaraj, good governance and self-reliance. This will be the journey of a developed India”, the Prime Minister concluded.