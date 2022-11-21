Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants lash out at Maharashtra Governor

The 13th descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale and Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati have lashed out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments on the legendary Maratha warrior.

“Just throw him out somewhere else…the Governor’s post is a Constitutional post and such statements are not good,” said Udayan Raje.

“We don’t want such a person in Maharashtra…I don’t know why he says all such things…I request the Prime Minister to move him out from Maharashtra…how can he think of such things,” added Sambhaji Raje.

While Udayan Raje, who is from the Satara royal seat, is currently a Rajya Sabha member, Sambhaji Raje, hails from the Kolhapur royal family, is Chairperson of Raigad Development Authority and a former President-nominated Rajya Sabha member.

Both the royal families urged the Centre and Prime Minister Modi to move Koshyari out of Maharashtra.

The entire controversy stems from the statement that Koshyari made at a function, "Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon - Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are B R Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari."