Show cause notice to Ahmedabad hospital for fleecing Covid-19 patient

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a show cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly overcharging a coronavirus patient, an official said Wednesday.

The civic body had received a complaint from the son of the Covid-19 patient stating that the hospital charged them more than the rates prescribed by the government, he said.

The civic body has requisitioned 50 percent of the total beds in more than 50 private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, and also capped the cost of treatment.

In its notice, the AMC stated the fact of the private hospital demanding more money from the complainant has been established in an inquiry.

Earlier, the AMC had imposed a penalty of Rs 77 lakh and initiated criminal action against a private hospital for the delay in admitting a critically ill Covid-19 patient, leading to his death.

Two other hospitals were slapped with fines of Rs 5 lakh each for refusing to admit patients.