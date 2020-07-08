Show cause notice to Ahmedabad hospital for fleecing Covid-19 patient

Ahmedabad hosp under fire for fleecing Covid-19 patient

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 08 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 21:10 ist
A healthcare worker wearing a protective gear transfers blood sample of a resident into a vial during a check-up campaign to tackle the coronavirus disease outbreak in Ahmedabad, India, July 6, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a show cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly overcharging a coronavirus patient, an official said Wednesday.

The civic body had received a complaint from the son of the Covid-19 patient stating that the hospital charged them more than the rates prescribed by the government, he said.

The civic body has requisitioned 50 percent of the total beds in more than 50 private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, and also capped the cost of treatment.

In its notice, the AMC stated the fact of the private hospital demanding more money from the complainant has been established in an inquiry.

Earlier, the AMC had imposed a penalty of Rs 77 lakh and initiated criminal action against a private hospital for the delay in admitting a critically ill Covid-19 patient, leading to his death.

Two other hospitals were slapped with fines of Rs 5 lakh each for refusing to admit patients.

