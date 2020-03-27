Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 27 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 20:31 ist
Representative image/iStock

An 85-year-old doctor, a suspected COVID-19 patient died in a private hospital in Mumbai even as the number of positive patients have crossed the 150-mark, on Friday.

The doctor passed away at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

While the Saifee Hospital, where the renowned surgeon was first taken, said that the patient died of COVID-19, the Public Health department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said that the report is being validated in government laboratory.

"The patient underwent a CT scan at Saifee Hospital and was diagnosed as diagnostic for COVID-19. The surgeon was transferred to the special isolation facility at P.D Hinduja Hospital where he subsequently died. All containment and surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of our staff, patients, and visitors," said Dr Vernon Desa, Director (Medical Governance and Clinical Compliance) at Saifee Hospital.

A statement from the Maharashtra government said that two relatives of the doctor had recently arrived from United Kingdom The doctor was diabetic and had a pacemaker as well.

"The doctor's testing was done in a private lab and is being validated," it said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
