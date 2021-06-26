Testing ramped up at Goa borders to filter out Delta Plus cases: CM Sawant

Even as neighbouring states as Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported cases of the deadly Delta plus Covid variant strain, the Goa government has now allowed private companies to set up path labs along all its road borders for screening of persons entering the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

Sawant on Saturday visited the Keri check-post along the Goa-Karnataka road border to oversee the screening process at the borders, while also visiting the path laboratory operated by private company Thyrocare.

"Those who test positive are immediately sent to isolation centres. Only people who are Covid negative are allowed to proceed to their destination," Sawant told reporters.

Sawant said that persons who do not carry Covid negative certificates or have not been doubly vaccinated have to mandatorily test themselves at the borders. "It does cause them some inconvenience. But that is something we have to do in order to be on guard against the Delta Plus variant," Sawant told reporters.

The Goa government already increased screening capacity at the Goa-Maharashtra and the Goa-Karnataka borders in wake of several Delta plus Covid variant cases being detected in both the neighbouring states.

Till date, not a single case involving a Delta plus variant has been reported in the state according to health authorities.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has urged the people of the state to get themselves vaccinated and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour in anticipation of the third wave of infections.

"As we anticipate the third wave, I would like to assure the citizens that we have all the medical infrastructure in place to tackle it. However, it still remains our duty to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times. I also urge all the citizens to get themselves vaccinated," the Health Minister said in a public message on Facebook.

Sawant on Saturday also visited the Keri border checkpost to take stock of the mechanisms put up by the North Goa district administration to streamline entry of persons into the state.

Sawant also said that private labs had also been set up at all borders in order to test people entering the state on the spot.

