Tigress, two cubs found dead in Maharashtra

Tigress, two cubs found dead in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Chandrapur,
  • Jul 08 2019, 12:33pm ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2019, 12:37pm ist
A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said. (File Photo)

A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepur village under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to a number of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district, which is around 680 km from Mumbai. 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Tigress
dead
Maharashtra
Tiger Reserve
Comments (+)
 