Tigress, two cubs found dead in Maharashtra

A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepur village under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao said.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to a number of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district, which is around 680 km from Mumbai.