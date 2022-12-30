TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested again by Gujarat police

TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested again by Gujarat police, accused of misuse of money collected through crowd-funding

This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 30 2022, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 02:05 ist

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding, said a senior official here.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon. This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

Soon after he received bail from a court here, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there. He was granted bail the next day.

