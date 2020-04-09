To fight coronavirus, Pradesh Congress forms COVID-19 task force in Maharashtra

With the COVID-19 crisis getting severe with the number of cases going up each day, the Congress party is standing with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to help them in every way possible.

As a part of this initiative, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has formed a task force and other sub-committees.

The task force will be under former CM and MLA Prithviraj Chavan and will have 18 other members with former MP Bhalchandra Mungekar as the coordinator.

The task force consists of MP Rajiv Satav, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad, former Pradesh President Manikrao Thakre, MPCC working president Basavraj Patil, Muzzafar Hussain, former minister Naseem Khan, former union minister Vilas Muttemwar, former president of the women's commission Sushiben Shah, former minister Chandrakant Handore, MLA Sangram Thopte and former minister Ranjeet Kamble, former MLA Kalyan Kale, Pradesh Congress general secretary Ganesh Patil, Maharashtra Pradesh Women Congress president Charulata Tokas, Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe. The national coordinator of the research wing of the AICC, Dr Amol Deshmukh is the secretary of the task force.

Many sub-committees have been set up under this task force. A sub-committee to study the social and economic impact of the outbreak, a sub-committee on health, a sub-committee on monitoring the measures taken by the government and a media, social media and Helpline sub-committee will be operational.

MLA Amin Patel will head the sub-committee to study the social and economic impact of the outbreak. Dr Ratnakar Mahajan is the coordinator while Chitra Batham will be the secretary. The committee will study the social and economical impact of the outbreak of various sections of the society and will also suggest measures to be taken.

Dr Ulhas Pawar, former MP, has been handed over the responsibility of heading the sub-committee for health. Former minister Dr Shobhatai Bacchav is the coordinator and Dr Manoj Raka will be the secretary. The committee will study the public health system in the state and will also suggest ways to improve the system and strengthen it.

Former MP Rajni Patil will head the committee for suggesting government interventions. Mohan Joshi, general secretary of the Pradesh Congress and former MLA will be the coordinator.

Amar Khanapurkar has been appointed as the secretary of the committee. The sub-committee will keep a close watch on the government measures and whether they are being implemented properly.

The media, social media and Helpline sub-committee will be headed by MPCC GS and spokesperson Sachin Sawant. Abhjieet Sapkal has been appointed as the coordinator and Shrinivas Bikkad has been appointed as the secretary.

There is already a separate media cell and this committee will work towards creating awareness and publicising the steps taken by the government and closely monitoring relief work.

Also, the complaints and suggestions received by the helpdesk set up by the MPCC will also be looked into by this committee. The chairman of this committee will be a member of the task force to fight against coronavirus.