Train runs over migrant workers in Aurangabad; 16 dead

In a shocking incident, at least 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday.

Top officials of the Maharashtra police and South Central Railway, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have rushed to the spot.

The migrants were returning back to their homes amidst the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While the Maharashtra police confirmed 16 deaths, the Ministry of Railway gave the figure as 15.

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil said that one injured have been shifted to a hospital while 16 have died.

"It was an unfortunate incident," she said.

Four people who were sitting a bit away from the tracks survived. "We are speaking to them. They are in state of shock," she said.

They were coming from Jalna and were headed towards Bhusawal to catch a train back home. "Where exactly they are from and what was their final destination is yet to be found out. We are counselling the survivors and speaking to them," she said.

The incident took place when they were resting along the tracks between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded division of SCR.

According to a communique from Ministry of Railways, during early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but it eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section.

The injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

It is learnt that the person run over are labour native of Umaria and Shadol of Madhya Pradesh. They were working in SRG Company in the Jalna district.

"As per survivors' version, they left Jalna at 1900 hours on Thursday and walked initially along the road up to Badnapore, and later along the track towards Aurangabad," according to a press statement issued from New Delhi.

After walking for about 36 km, they became tiresome and sat on the track for taking some rest and gradually they were deep asleep.

According to the statement, 14 persons sat on the track, two, adjacent to the track and three away from the track. "A total of 14 persons died and two were injured, who were shifted to Government Hospital, Ghati, AWB. One of the injured has passed away in hospital," it said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the poor workers from his state. "It is a shock that cannot be described in words. I have spoken to the Railway minister and asked for a proper probe and remedial measures," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to offer his condolences. "Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families."

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," PM Modi said in a tweet.