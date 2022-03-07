Tribals protest outside Maharashtra minister's home

Protesters gathered at the residence of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi to press for the proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 07 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 11:42 ist
Tribals are dependent on forests for a variety of purposes, including their livelihood. Credit: Getty Images

Several tribals sat on a protest outside the official residence of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi on Monday to press for their demands of proper implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), an official said.

The protesters, from districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Buldhana, gathered in the morning outside Padvi's bungalow near the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai, the official said. 

Also Read — Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families sans land rights

They wanted to meet the minister to put forth their issues before him. Heavy police security was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

The FRA recognises the rights of forest-dwelling tribal communities to forest resources, on which these communities are dependent for a variety of requirements, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural needs.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Forest Rights Act
India News
K C Padvi

