TRP scam: Supreme Court asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his company challenging the investigation in TRP scam and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court.

The top court, however, expressed concern over the trend of Commissioners of police giving interviews on cases. Mumbai police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was named as one of the parties in the plea. He had addressed a press conference on the scam. Also Read: TRP scam: BARC suspends ratings of TV news channels

"Have faith in the Bombay High Court. It is better for you to approach the High Court," a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud told senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the petitioner.

The petitioner questioned the probe by the Mumbai police and sought a direction to the CBI to look into the matter.

The bench also pointed out the channel has an office at Worli which is close to Flora Fountain, where the High Court is located.