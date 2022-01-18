Trucks collide on Mumbai-Nashik route; traffic held up for five hours

A collision between a gas tanker and truck resulted in a traffic snarl on Mumbai-Nashik bypass road in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, a civic official said. Local firemen, personnel from the disaster management cell and traffic police rushed to the spot and the vehicular movement was affected for five hours, the official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am, when a gas tanker collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Mankoli, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). Drivers of both the vehicles were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Balasaheb Patil said the highway has been since been cleared for traffic and the vehicular movement was restored.

