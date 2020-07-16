Two buildings collapse in Mumbai, many feared trapped

Parts of two buildings collapsed as heavy rains continued to pound the financial capital of Mumbai for the fourth day on Thursday.

In the first instance, a building caved in around noon at Plot No. 8 B at Malvani in Malad East. Another 4-5 persons are still feared trapped and the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC disaster teams are engaged in rescuing them.

In the evening, a portion of a 4-storied Bhanushali Building collapsed near the General Post Office at Fort in south Mumbai. Eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Some people are feared trapped.

Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant also reached to the crash site in Fort. “It was an old building. It has crashed, fire bridge and BMC teams are here,” he said.